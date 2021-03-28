South Carolina Clinches Series Win over Florida with 4-1 Triumph

Florida took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Kris Armstrong double that scored Sterlin Thompson. The game remained that way until the fifth. Braylen Wimmer doubled to left center with one out. Josiah Sightler then walked to bring up Clarke, who hit his 12th home run of the year, an opposite-field shot, to make it 3-1. Carolina added insurance in the eighth on a George Callil sacrifice fly to left to score David Mendham.