Stingrays Light Up Scoresheet in 6-3 Victory

After a rocky end to the first period after a hit on Caleb Herbert, the fireworks carried into the middle stanza when Mark Cooper went toe-to-toe with Orlando defenseman Kevin Lohan, both receiving five minute fighting majors just 47 seconds into the second. The fight put a spark in the Rays step, and Askew would net his second of the game right at the 7:00 mark, tying the game back up at 2-2. Askew’s scrappy goal came with help from rookie Marc Johnstone, who got the primary assist for his first point in his first professional game. Defenseman Macoy Erkmaps, who returned to SC this week from the AHL’s Hershey Bears, posted the second assist on the play.