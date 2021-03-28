Trident Health: Patients able to directly schedule COVID-19 antibody treatment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center has announced that patients meeting certain criteria can now schedule themselves for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments.
Prior to Friday, appointments were made by the patient’s physician.
The hospital says the treatment, approved Nov 9, 2020, is to be administered to patients within ten days of testing positive for COVID-19.
Trident Health says its 700th patient was recently treated with the antibody therapy.
“It’s an important success story in the ongoing fight against COVID,” Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs said.
Trident says that 17 weeks ago, before the vaccine was available in South Carolina, the hospital administered its first dose of the treatment in an effort to prevent hospitalizations.
“The primary goal of the medication is to prevent hospitalizations by treating COVID-positive individuals with low to moderate symptoms who are most risk of being hospitalized if their symptoms become severe,” Biggs said.
The hospital says their reports show that the treatment has kept 95% of patients out of the hospital and able to recover at home. They say the vast majority of patients saw decreased symptoms after completing the treatment.
Dr. Angela Taylor, a hospitalist on staff at Trident Medical Center, says the approval of the antibody treatment was an important step.
“The approval of the monoclonal antibody was an important step in the fight against COVID-19 and reducing hospitalizations related to the virus,” Taylor said. “It has saved lives.”
Trident Medical Center has established a phone number for people who have tested positive for COVID within the past 10 days. The number is 843-847-4270. The clinic is open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Callers will be asked a brief questionnaire that includes their positive test date,” Dr. Biggs said. “The goal is to create an easy-to-use process for people to schedule an appointment at our monoclonal antibody treatment clinic.”
