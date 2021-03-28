Ully’s 4-Point Day Helps Stingrays Sink Solar Bears

But just as they did after allowing their first tally, the Rays didn’t waste time responding with one of their own as DeSalvo found the back of the net for his ninth tally of the year at 4:43 of the third. Once again set up by Ully, the Rolling Meadows, Ill. native one-timed the puck past goaltender Clint Windsor for SC’s second man-advantage goal of the day. Florek was credited with the second assist on the play, which gave the Stingrays a 4-2 lead.