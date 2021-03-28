USC’s Wilson Tied for Lead After Round One at Bulls Bay

AWENDAW, S.C. -- Super senior All-American Jamie Wilson opened with a first round 68 (-4) on Sunday at the 2021 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate. The Mount Pleasant, S.C., native is in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard after 18 holes.
Junior Ryan Hall also posted a red number with a 70 (-2), which has him inside the top-10 in a tie for seventh.
The Gamecocks shot 288 (E) as a team and sit in eighth place, six shots back of second place Missouri (282, -6). Kent State carded an opening round 278 (-10) to jolt into the lead on day one.
Super senior Caleb Proveaux and sophomore Jack Wall were the final counting scores for South Carolina today, each carding a 75 (+3). Sophomore Nick Mayfield shot 76 (+4) and true freshman Rafe Reynolds, who is playing as an individual this week, shot 79 (+7).
The Gamecocks will be paired with a pair of ACC foes in Duke and NC State for round two action on Monday at Bulls Bay Golf Club. Mayfield will lead things off for Carolina at 9 a.m. ET on hole one.
2021 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate Gamecock Lineup
T1. Jamie Wilson - 68 (-4)
T7. Ryan Hall - 70 (-2)
T57. Caleb Proveaux - 75 (+3)
T57. Jack Wall - 75 (+3)
T72. Nick Mayfield - 76 (+4)
T90. *Rafe Reynolds - 79 (+7)
*playing as an individual
2021 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate Field
1. Kent State - 278 (-10)
2. Missouri - 282 (-6)
3. No. 7 Auburn - 283 (-5)
4. Purdue - 285 (-3)
5. Wisconsin - 286 (-2)
T6. College of Charleston - 287 (-1)
T6. No. 18 NC State - 287 (-1)
8. No. 34 South Carolina - 288 (E)
9. No. 42 Duke - 289 (+1)
10. West Virginia - 291 (+3)
11. No. 32 Kansas - 293 (+5)
T12. Marquette - 294 (+6)
T12. Kentucky - 294 (+6)
14. Iowa State - 295 (+7)
15. Wichita State - 296 (+8)
16. Louisiana Tech - 299 (+11)