Venus Williams returning to Lowcountry for Volvo Car Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since 2017, 7-time grand slam champion Venus Williams will be returning to the Lowcountry next month for the Volvo Car Open.
The 2004 champion on Daniel Island will be returning to play in the tournament for the 10th time in her illustrious career officials announced on Sunday.
Williams received a wild card birth after other players had pulled out with injuries.
She joins a field that includes the top ranked player in the world Ashleigh Barty as well as three other former champions on Daniel Island, Madison Keys, Keke Bertens and Sloane Stephens.
