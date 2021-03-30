Cops: Officer attempting to stop argument punched several times in the face, bitten by woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A police officer who was attempting to stop an argument between two people was punched several times in the face and bitten by a woman at a North Charleston hotel, according to police.
The North Charleston Police Department charged 28-year-old Raquel Dernesha Johnson on charges of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and breach of peace. She was given a $10,100 bond and bonded out of jail on Tuesday afternoon.
Johnson’s arrest stems from an incident where a police officer said he was attempting to stop an argument between two people, one of whom was identified as Johnson, outside a hotel in North Charleston.
The officer said he was punched multiple times in the face while attempting to arrest the suspect and bitten on the hand. During the struggle, the officer reported that he sustained cuts to his face, neck, arms and hands.
The whole thing began Monday afternoon when a police officer was patrolling the area of the Redroof Inn on 7480 Northwoods Blvd. attempting to look for a suspect in an unrelated assault.
The officer was flagged down by the property manager who was in an active argument with another person. The officer then proceeded to step in between the two and separate them. The officer said he backed the suspect up and told her to wait so he could speak with the manager to see what was going on.
According to the officer, the suspect then began cursing at him and shouting,”I don’t care if you got a badge.” A police report on the incident stated that as the officer was speaking with the manager, the suspect approached him from behind and began shouting at the manager again.
The officer said he told the suspect to back up and began to separate her from the manager. However, the officer reported that the suspect began shouting and yelling obscenities.
The police report states that due to the amount of people coming outside due to the disturbance the suspect was placed under arrest for breach of peace.
The officer said as he was placing the suspect under arrest, she turned around and swung at him with a closed fist. The officer said he ducked, grabbed the suspect’s legs and took her to the ground.
The officer reported that once they were on the ground, the suspect struck him in the face multiple times with a closed fist causing cuts to the inside of his mouth. According to police, the officer attempted to grab the suspect’s hands multiple times, but was unable to do so and got struck several more times in the face.
According to the police report, because the officer was not able to grab the suspect’s hands, and the suspect was continuously assaulting the officer, the officer struck the suspect’s back twice and was able to roll the woman over to her stomach at which time another officer got onto the scene.
However, the initial responding officer said when he was attempting to put the suspect into handcuffs, she was able to grab the officer’s arm and place it under her. The officer reported that when he went to grab the suspect’s arm, the suspect bit him in the “webbing” of his hand between his thumb and finger.
The report states that after several minutes of struggling with the suspect, officers managed to get her into handcuffs and place her into the rear of the cruiser.
The officer was check by EMS for his injuries. Authorities said the suspect initially refused EMS treatment and had no injuries, however she changed her mind and wanted to go to Trident Hospital.
NCPD officials said the suspect was cleared from the emergency room and transported to the Charleston County Detention Center to await for a bond hearing.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.