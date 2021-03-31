CofC, South Carolina finish in top 10, NC State wins Hootie at Bulls Bay

Reuland, who is currently ranked among the Top 200 college golfers in the nation, carded rounds of 74, 67 and 74 to finish in a tie for 18th at 1-under par. It was also the third time this season he was the Cougars’ top finisher in his last four starts. Reuland’s second-round 67 tied as the lowest round of the three-day tournament in the 96-player field.