CofC, South Carolina finish in top 10, NC State wins Hootie at Bulls Bay

AWENDAW, S.C. – College of Charleston freshman Zach Reuland (Rock Hill, S.C.) turned in his third Top 20 finish of the season on the final day of The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate on Tuesday. South Carolina bounced back in the final round, posting a 3-under 285 on Tuesday to finish ninth at 5-over (869) for the tournament. Standout junior Ryan Hall again paced the Gamecocks with T-8th finish at 4-under 212).
No. 18 NC State staged a late comeback to win by two shots over Missouri with a final 54-hole score of 846 (-18). The Wolfpack’s Benjamin Shipp also staged a late comeback to take home medalist honors over No. 7 Auburn’s Andrew Kozan by a shot at 11-under (205).
“It was a frustarting week for us,” said head coach Bill McDonald. “The team overall was playing well coming into the tournament, but we seemed to really struggle with simple execution and we didn’t handle adversity well at all. Ryan had another nice finish and now we need to turn the page quickly and get ready for Augusta this weekend.”
Reuland, who is currently ranked among the Top 200 college golfers in the nation, carded rounds of 74, 67 and 74 to finish in a tie for 18th at 1-under par. It was also the third time this season he was the Cougars’ top finisher in his last four starts. Reuland’s second-round 67 tied as the lowest round of the three-day tournament in the 96-player field.
On the team leaderboard, CofC tied West Virginia for seventh with a three-round score of 866 (+2). NC State (-18) won the team title followed by runner-up Missouri (-16). The Cougars led the 16-team field in pars (185).
Hall, who was recently named to the Haskins Award Watch List, shot a bogey free 70 (-2) in the final round en route to his third top-10 (sixth career) in seven starts during the 2020-21 season. He’s been Mr. Consistent, finishing in the top-20 in every event this season. The Knxoville, Tenn., native is currently ranked No. 10 in the Golfstat Player Rankings.
Sophomore Jack Wall led Carolina in the final round today with a 3-under 69 that featured six birdies. His scorecard was hurt only by a double bogey after an errant approach shot at the difficult par-5 13th hole. He rocketed up the leaderboard over 20 spots to finish T-23rd at even par (216) for the tournament.
Super senior Caleb Proveaux and sophomore Nick Mayfield were the final counting scores with 1-over 73s in round three. Freshman Rafe Reynolds, who played as an individual this week, also shot 73 (+1). Super senior Jamie Wilson concluded his tournament with a 76 (+4).
The Gamecocks will be back on the course again this weekend for the regular season finale at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational (April 3-4). Teams will play 36 holes at Forest Hills Golf Club on Saturday with the final round following on Sunday.
2021 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate Gamecock Lineup
T8. Ryan Hall – 212 (-4)
T23. Jack Wall – 216 (E)
T38. Jamie Wilson – 219 (-4)
T70. Caleb Proveaux – 225 (+3)
T76. Nick Mayfield – 226 (+4)
T78. *Rafe Reynolds – 227 (+7)
*playing as an individual
2021 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate Field
1. No. 18 NC State – 846 (-18)
2. Missouri – 848 (-16)
T3. No. 7 Auburn – 849 (-15)
T3. Kent State – 849 (-15)
5. No. 42 Duke – 863 (-1)
6. Wisconsin – 865 (+1)
T7. College of Charleston – 866 (+2)
T7. West Virginia – 866 (+2)
9. No. 34 South Carolina – 869 (+5)
10. Iowa State – 870 (+6)
11. Purdue – 871 (+7)
12. Kentucky – 876 (+12)
13. Marquette – 878 (+14)
14. No. 32 Kansas – 879 (+15)
15. Wichita State – 884 (+20)
16. Louisiana Tech – 897 (+33)
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON RESULTS
T18. Zach Reuland – 74-67-74—215 (-1)
T28. Michael Sass – 70-72-75—217 (+1)
T33. Hunter Dunagan – 72-71-75—218 (+2)
T38. Logan Sowell – 71-77-71—219 (+3)
T53. Patrick Golden – 76-73-72—221 (+5)*
T53. Christian Baliker – 75-72-74—221 (+5)*
T70. Raphael Geissler – 75-74-76—225 (+9)
T81. Luke Hackworth – 75-79-74—228 (+12)*