Cold front to bring a rain/storms and a big cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will race through the area tonight bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms before cooler weather moves in for the rest of the week. Most of today will be warm and breezy with a few isolated showers and storms. The best rain chance will hold off until this evening when a line of storms starts moving toward the Lowcountry from the Midlands. A few storms may be strong to severe, especially inland. Gusty winds are the main threats with any storms. The best chance of storms will be between 5PM and Midnight. A cold front will move offshore early Thursday morning leading to a much cooler stretch of weather ahead. Cold starts on Friday and Saturday mornings may lead to frost and freeze warnings. Inland areas are expected to drop into the 30s with a few spots near the freezing mark. A warming trend will begin over the Easter weekend with highs warming from the 50s on Friday to the low 70s on Easter Sunday.