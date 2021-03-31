Crews respond to accident involving school bus in W. Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a school bus in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Main Road near Gilligan’s. Police said EMS crews responded to the scene and no one was transported to the hospital.
Officials with the Charleston County School District said one student was on the bus at the time of the incident, and there were no injuries aboard the bus.
Dispatch operators received a call about the accident around 4:12 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.