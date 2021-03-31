Fetter Health hosting massive Walterboro vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Colleton County High School in Walterboro.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday and Fetter Health Care Clinic says they are expecting to serve 1,500 people.
Fetter Health Care Clinic CEO Aretha Powers says vaccination eligibility has opened up and they are trying to make the vaccine accessible.
Although everyone in the state 16-and-older is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine per Governor Henry McMaster’s Friday announcement, Fetter Health Care is only administering vaccines to those 18 and older.
The two vaccines Fetter Health Care distributes are the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Neither of the vaccines have been approved for those age 16 or 17 by the FDA.
While the FDA has approved Pfizer’s vaccine for anyone 16 and older, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have not been approved.
While this will be a first-come, first-served clinic, Powers says there is not a limited number of vaccines and asks that everyone arrive no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Fetter Health Care clinics have been packed the last couple months, and Powers says she wishes she had more time to prepare for the majority of the state’s access to the vaccine.
“I guess at this point it doesn’t matter if we’re ready,” Powers said. “I expect a big crowd. I wish we did have more time to prepare for open access, but we’re going to do the best we can.”
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Colleton County High School, but Powers says they will only be administering the second dose until noon.
Fetter Health says they will also hold a single dose, Johnson and Johnson clinic tomorrow in North Charleston .
Powers says they are in discussion about adding the Pfizer vaccine, but she says it’s difficult to keep three vaccines at three different temperatures.
All of these clinics are first-come, first-served, so people do not need to make an appointment or sign up ahead of time.
