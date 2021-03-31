Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation

The scrutiny of Gaetz stemmed from a separate Justice Department probe into one of his political allies and fellow Florida politician, Joel Greenberg, who was indicted last summer on sex trafficking and other charges that he stalked a political opponent, the person familiar with the matter said. A judge ordered the former tax collector back to jail earlier this month for violating the conditions of his release and federal prosecutors issued a superseding indictment in his case on Tuesday, though there is no mention of Gaetz in the court documents.