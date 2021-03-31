Multiple food distributions planned in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A couple of organizations say they will be giving away free groceries in the Lowcountry.
The first distribution will be held at Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church located at 670 Bear Swamp Road on Johns Island. That’s just off of Bees Ferry Road near the Publix.
Organizers say the giveaway will start at noon Wednesday and extend until food runs out.
The second giveaway will be hosted by the Community Resource Center in North Charleston
Organizers say they will be distributing a massive amount of food at the Ferndale Gym located 1919 Piedmont Avenue.
The distribution is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.