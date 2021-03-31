MUSC: South Carolina in holding pattern as COVID-19 cases blow up elsewhere

“What’s worrying is when you look beyond the Charleston area, there are really substantial increases in the Upstate,” said MUSC Dr. Michael Sweat who leads the hospital’s COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project. “It’s all around Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg, Pickens — every county around them is seeing increases. That’s driving up the state numbers. There was a 3% increase in cases over the past week in the state.”