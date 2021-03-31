One person arrested following gun battle involving two vehicles in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested one person in connection to a gun battle involving people in two cars in Charleston County Wednesday afternoon.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Louis White on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
The investigation began at 4:45 p.m. when deputies responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Highway 162.
The sheriff’s office said people in two vehicles were shooting at each, however the vehicles were not damaged. A nearby business was damaged by the gunfire.
Deputies then stopped a vehicle that matched the description of one of the suspected vehicles.
According to a report, one of the occupants, identified as Louis, was found in possession of a handgun and was arrested.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation and asking anyone with information to call (843) 202-1700.
