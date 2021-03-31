Safety project complete on Brigade St. in downtown Charleston

“We’re here because of community,” Benjamin said before the ribbon cutting. “The fact that community held us accountable through our neighborhoods and advocacy groups is what allowed us to be here today. What you see that so many people are going to be able to experience, whether walking or biking, actually started as a tactical urbanism project... that’s an effort where community and municipalities come together to change the public right of way in a temporary fashion to show what placemaking can look like.”