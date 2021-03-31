Evening & Early Night Storms Then Much Cooler Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will race through the area tonight bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms before cooler weather moves in for the rest of the week. Rain and storm chances increase this evening as a line of showers and storms start moving toward the Lowcountry from the Midlands. A few storms may be strong to severe, especially inland. Gusty winds are the main threats with any storms. The best chance of storms will be between 5PM and Midnight. A cold front will move offshore early Thursday morning leading to a much cooler stretch of weather ahead. Cold starts on Friday and Saturday mornings, which may lead to frost and freeze warnings. Inland areas are expected to drop into the 30s with a few spots near the freezing mark. A warming trend will begin over the Easter weekend with highs warming from the 50s on Friday to the low 70s on Easter Sunday. We climb back to near 80 degrees early next week.