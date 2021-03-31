South Carolinians 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine; only Pfizer available for youngest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of Wednesday, Mar. 31, the COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone 16 and older in South Carolina.
However, while state health officials are urging people to make their appointments now, only one shot has been approved for the youngest among those who are now eligible.
Families must make their appointments at clinics offering the Pfizer version of the vaccine for individuals who are 16 or 17 years old because it’s the only one licensed for use in younger people by the Food and Drug Administration.
These individuals do not need a parent or guardian to sign off or go with them to be vaccinated in South Carolina.
“I wanted to get the vaccine mostly just for peace of mind but I probably would have been ok,” Aiden Callahan, 16, said. “The more people who get vaccinated, the quicker we can go back to normal. I don’t think getting your vaccine hurts even if you think you don’t necessarily need it.”
However, there is still a great deal of vaccine hesitancy across the state. A recent survey from a team at MUSC showed about 30 percent of the people in the Charleston area who responded said they either weren’t sure they’d get vaccinated or already knew they didn’t want to get vaccinated.
This has some health experts concerned as new numbers show about 60 percent of people in the tri-county area are unvaccinated or haven’t had covid, according to MUSC.
“Much of the spread around the nation and around the world is happening in the some of those younger categories,” SCDHEC’s Nick Davidson said. “While they may be at somewhat lower clinical risk for severe illness and death, they are also at higher risk for potentially being a carrier and spreading it because of their activities, because of their vaccination rates. So, we are seeing those areas to be ones we are concerned about. So, you will see additinoal focus from us in the very near future on those types of populations.”
State health officials said they are keeping a close eye on case numbers amid spring break and the Easter holiday.
But overall, many in South Carolina see the opening of Phase 2 as a milestone.
“I think it’s a huge step for our patients and for our community. I know many people who have been wanting to get back out there,” Roper St. Francis Healthcare Dr. Sarah Coker said. “Many people that it’s been important they can meet again whether it’s because they ahve group meetings for alcohol and drug issues or group therapy...or just the mental health aspect of feeling like you can gather again.”
Meanwhile, state health officials are still encouraging those individuals who have received a first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to make sure they are getting their second dose to be fully protected.
