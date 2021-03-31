South Carolinians 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine; only Pfizer available for youngest

“Much of the spread around the nation and around the world is happening in the some of those younger categories,” SCDHEC’s Nick Davidson said. “While they may be at somewhat lower clinical risk for severe illness and death, they are also at higher risk for potentially being a carrier and spreading it because of their activities, because of their vaccination rates. So, we are seeing those areas to be ones we are concerned about. So, you will see additinoal focus from us in the very near future on those types of populations.”