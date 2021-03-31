Target coming to King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Target will be moving into the old Forever 21 store in downtown Charleston.
Real Estate developer, The Beach Company, says the Target Corporation has leased 30,000 square feet of retail space at 211 King Street.
Also known as Majestic Square, the space in downtown Charleston’s historic district was previously used by clothier Forever 21.
Majestic Square is a mixed-use retail and office building located on the corner of King Street and Market Street.
The Beach Company Director of Commercial Asset Management Tom Stockdale said “The Beach Company was determined to find a world-class retailer to serve a wide demographic for this premier space in the city’s busiest commercial district. This ideal location in partnership with Target provides Majestic Square an opportunity to further support downtown Charleston’s residents, area employees and visitors.”
Project leaders say an opening date and additional details will be announced closer to the store’s opening.
