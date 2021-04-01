Air Force: Wing commander at Joint Base Charleston removed following investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Air Force officials say the 437th Airlift Wing Commander at Joint Base Charleston has been relieved of duty following an investigation.
According to an Air Force press release, Col. Jaron Roux was relieved of duty on Thursday for lack of confidence in his ability to command, following an investigation into and substantiation of allegations that Roux engaged in unprofessional relationships and fraternization.
Roux has been reassigned to Headquarters Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.
“Commanders are placed in a special position of trust and are expected to exemplify the highest standards of conduct personally and professionally,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr. who relieved Roux of his duty. “I must have complete confidence in our wing commanders to lead Airmen, maintain good order and discipline, and execute the mission in an environment where professional relationships and the Air Force core values serve as the foundation for our actions.”
Col. Christopher M. Robinson, 437th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, will serve as the interim commander.
