Beloved Charleston restaurateur Martha Lou Gadsden dies

Today when I learned of the passing of Ms. Martha Lou Gadsden, I was deeply saddened for the family and close friends. For 37 years, Martha Lou proudly served many at the soul food restaurant she owned that bore her name. Then as I began to remember her accomplishments and accolades over her 91 years, my sadness turned to joy knowing that she will now be reunited with her best friend (another legendary culinary entrepreneur), Ms. Alice Warren. This community pillar will be sorely missed by many.