Charleston County deputy cited for crash that killed two people

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have cited a Charleston County deputy for a crash that killed two people earlier this year.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that troopers cited Deputy Alan Kendall for driving too fast for conditions for the Jan. 3 collision that killed 77-year-old Sandra Eisner and 85-year-old Sonny Brower.
Kendall is currently on paid administrative duty pending the outcome of the sheriff’s office internal affairs investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, Kendall was driving northbound on Highway 17N while responding to a physical disturbance service call.
A report states Kendall was driving his county issued patrol vehicle with activated blue lights and siren when his vehicle collided with a motorist’s vehicle that had entered into the highway causing fatal injuries to both civilian occupants.
“Deputy Kendall sustained non-life threatening injuries,” CCSO officials said.
Kendall has been employed with the sheriff’s office since July of 2016. The Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
The Highway Patrol said in their original report that the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 North near Beehive Road at approximately 12:24 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Authorities said the deputy’s Dodge Charger was traveling north on Highway 17 when it struck a Hyundai that was attempting to turn left from Bee Hive Road to go south on Highway 17.
The driver and front seat passenger of the Hyundai died.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.