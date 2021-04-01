Charleston Co. detention center offering COVID vaccinations to inmates

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered to inmates at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the vaccinations began this week with the center receiving 500 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine. According to the sheriff’s office, 166 residents at the center were vaccinated on Tuesday and Wednesday, and more are expected to be vaccinated.
CCSO officials said vaccination for detention center residents is voluntary.
“The Sheriff’s Office is expecting additional doses for secondary vaccinations in the future, but residents have been instructed how to get a free second dose in the community if they are released before receiving it,” the sheriff’s office said.
“We recognize the importance of providing vaccinations to our detention center’s residents, many of whom may not normally have access to this opportunity,” Sheriff Kristin Graziano said. “This will, in turn, reduce the number of COVID cases in our community.”
