Conway woman battling long-term COVID-19 symptoms despite beating virus, getting vaccinated

“While there are many COVID-19 patients that are sick for a few days and back up and running after a few weeks, there are [many people] that aren’t,” said Granda. “I don’t wish this on anyone. Those 8 weeks [of trying to beat this virus] were horrific. My time in the hospital was something I couldn’t have even imagined. I want people to take this pandemic seriously, I want them to wear a face mask, social distance. We need to do things safely.”