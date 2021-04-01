Coroner identifies man killed in Summerville shooting that injured two others

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a Summerville apartment complex that injured two other people.
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers said 24-year-old Monty S. McCray of North Charleston died at the Azalea Apartments on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. An autopsy was conducted on Thursday at MUSC.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the apartment complex on Orangeburg Road for a call of shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived they found two victims, one of whom was declared deceased.
Investigators say a short time later another victim was located. People who live in the area said they heard multiple gunshots.
The sheriff’s office held a press conference on the shooting on Tuesday afternoon which can be seen below.
