Deputies: Drunk man assaults girlfriend’s roommate at Berkeley Co. home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said an intoxicated man assaulted his girlfriend’s roommate believing that she had other guests at her home.
Timothy Muckenfuss was charged with third degree assault, malicious injury to person property less than $2,000, evading arrest, providing false information to law enforcement and resisting arrest according to a police report.
Deputies say the incident started when Muckenfuss went to the victim’s home believing that the victim and her friend, Muckenfuss’s girlfriend, had other men at the home.
The victim said when an argument broke out between Muckenfuss and his girlfriend she tried to intervene, however she said the suspect grabbed her by the arms, threw her on the ground and kicked her in the left eye while she was on the ground.
A report on the incident states Muckenfuss tried to regain entry into the home after being forced out by the victim and friend but left the scene in his car before deputies arrived.
Deputies said after they located the suspect’s vehicle the suspect fled on foot.
Later on, a resident in the area told investigators that a man matching the description of the suspect was hiding in a ditch line asking about his car.
The sheriff’s office said Muckenfuss then started to walk towards them, and when they asked for his name, he told them “Cody” but confirmed the vehicle was his.
Deputies recognized Muckenfuss from photos shown to them by the victim and made the arrest.
According to authorities, Muckenfuss tried to run as deputies were making the arrest, but deputies were able to bring him down and place him in handcuffs.
