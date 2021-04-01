Fetter Health vaccinates around 1,500 with Johnson and Johnson vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care held another one of its Johnson and Johnson walk-up vaccination clinics Thursday, this one in North Charleston.
The CEO of Fetter Health Care, Aretha Powers, says she expects they will get through about 1,500 people over the course of the clinic. Powers says the walk-up clinics are incredibly popular, especially with men, who she says statistically are not as responsive when it comes to healthcare.
The clinic took place at the Faith Assembly of God Campus in North Charleston, and despite the popularity, it was an efficient process.
Powers says it took about 30 minutes to get from registration to driving away.
This is the first clinic since the announcement from Johnson and Johnson that an entire batch of vaccines had to be destroyed because the batch did not meet quality control standards.
“I think it will impact the quantity that we are able to receive weekly,” Powers said. “Eventually, I think they’ll be able to catch up, but I definitely was cringing when I heard that news.”
Johnson and Johnson says they’ll still be able to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.
