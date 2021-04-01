FIRST ALERT: One lane of I-26 reopens hours after tractor trailer overturns

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one westbound lane of I-26 has reopened more than three hours after a crash involving a tractor trailer.
The crash was reported at 3:44 a.m. at mile marker 151, two miles east of the Highway 33 exit. At 7:02 a.m., Trooper Tyler Tidwell reported the right lane remained blocked but the left lane had reopened.
As of just before 8 a.m., SCDOT cameras showed the right lane remained closed.
But troopers were still warning of a backup and encouraged drivers to find an alternative route.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said injuries were reported.
