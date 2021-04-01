More people seek one-dose COVID-19 vaccine, Fetter Health says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network officials say they are seeing a rising demand for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over other types.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, is a single-dose shot. The other two vaccines currently approved, from Pfizer and Moderna, require two shots.
Fetter Health Care is holding a first-come, first-served vaccine clinic Thursday in North Charleston where they will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clinic is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Faith Assembly of God’s north campus, located at 3001 Landing Pkwy.
Fetter Health Care’s Chief Operations Officer Natasha Chatman says Fetter has requested more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Health Resources and Services Administration, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll get it.
“So it’s really honestly based on the supply that we’re given before,” Chatman. “We put in our requests for the vaccines and we don’t control if we get it or not.”
She says they get different amounts of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson from DHEC and the HRSA each week.
Chatman says while they’d like to save the single-dose shots for more rural areas because it’s harder for those folks to get back for two-dose shots, she says they have to use up the vaccines in a certain amount of time before they expire.
“We just need to make sure that the vaccine is given to the community,” Chatman said. “So, if it happens to be Johnson & Johnson and that’s what we have enough of to serve that community for that scheduled vaccine clinic, we’ll do that.”
Chatman also says they pick the locations they are coming to before they know which vaccine type they will have. She says they pick the areas they set up clinics based on need in those communities.
Chatman says they do not waste vaccines or ever throw out unused doses. They always use all of the doses they have for the day.
Chatman also says Fetter Health Care will no longer be doing multiple different vaccines and doses at the same clinic location. That means first dose and second dose clinics will be separate.
She says this will cut down on confusion and allow them to give more of one type each day.
