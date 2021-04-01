MUSC vaccinates residents in rural Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina administered around 260 vaccines in the rural community of Saint Stephen Thursday night.
This is the first time MUSC has come to Saint Stephen and while it doesn’t sound like a lot of shots, Saint Stephen is a town of about 1,700 people so a little goes a long way.
The clinic was supposed to start at 3:30 p.m. but people were in line right at 3 p.m.
Joy Lail lives in the area and is the school nurse. She says this is the first time any clinic has come to Saint Stephen for the public. A previous vaccination clinic was held just for teachers and school employees.
She said some people are still hesitant about getting vaccinated but most are excited to have the opportunity to receive a vaccine in their hometown.
“Folks in the rural areas have a harder time getting out to facilities that might be giving vaccines. We even had some that walked here today so it’s really nice to make it convenient for someone to do this,” Lail said.
They are using the Pfizer vaccine which means MUSC is planning on being right back at Stephen Middle School again in three weeks for the second dose appointments.
That clinic is scheduled for April 22.
