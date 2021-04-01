Near record cold to start our Easter weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a COLD night! Temperatures will drop into the 30s across all inland areas overnight with a clear sky. A light breeze should stay up tonight lowering the threat of frost for areas west of Highway 17. A different story is expected Friday night when the sky will be clear and the wind will be very light. There are frost and freeze concerns for areas inland from the coast on Saturday morning. Lows will range from the low 30s near I-95 to near 40 degrees at the beaches. We’ll begin a warm-up Saturday afternoon as temps head into the mid 60s with a return to the 70s on Easter Sunday and 80 degrees by next Tuesday. Dry weather is expected for the next 7 days!