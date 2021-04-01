North Charleston Police arrest 4 on drug charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a search at a North Charleston home led to the arrest of four people on meth charges.
Paul Jones was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to jail records.
Caroline Martin is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Police said Martin had an arrest warrant from Berkeley County Probation and Parole as well.
Travis Kasey was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Michael Hanna was charged with the manufacture or distribution of methamphetamine, jail records state.
Police executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home in the 4800 block of Hillock Avenue, North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said. Police said they also searched a camper on the property they say belongs to Kasey and a white pickup truck that belongs to Martin.
An incident report states that detectives secured the home and found the following items:
- A bottle of white pills in the camper
- Approximately 10.2 grams of crystal rock (methamphetamine ice) in the camper
- Black cell phone case with a cell phone in the camper
- A Smith-Wesson M&P .45 handgun in the camper
- Packing material in the camper
- Approximately 2.1 grams of crystal rock in the white pickup truck
- Approximately 3.2 grams of crystal rock in Hanna’s bedroom
- A vacuum seal in the Jones’ bedroom
- Packing material in another bedroom of the home
- Approximately 0.3 grams of brown powder in capsule police identified as heroin in a bedroom of the home
- Approximately 1.6 grams of crystal rock in Jones’ bedroom
- Approximately 3.9 grams of marijuana in Jones’ bedroom
- Approximately 1.3 grams of marijuana in Jones’ bedroom
- Approximately 150 grams of crystal rock in a safe belonging to Jones
- Approximately 0.6 grams of a brown powder police identified as Fentanyl in a safe belonging to Jones
A judge set bond for Jones at $150,000; for Martin at $25,000; for Kasey at $75,000 and for Hanna at $40,000, jail records state.
