Police release surveillance image of person attempting to enter vehicles

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police hope a unique sweatshirt will help them identify a person caught on camera trying to get inside vehicles.
The footage was recorded in the Stonehurst Subdivision and shows a person wearing what police call a “very distinctive sweatshirt.”
The sweatshirt is half black and half camouflage with the letters WGM on the hood.
Police also provided a photo of the same shirt available for sale from Amazon.com.
Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call the police department at 843-572-4300.
