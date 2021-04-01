Police release surveillance image of person attempting to enter vehicles

Police release surveillance image of person attempting to enter vehicles
The footage was recorded in the Stonehurst Subdivision and shows a person wearing what Goose Creek Police call a “very distinctive sweatshirt.” Police also provided a photo of the shirt for sale on Amazon hoping someone will recognize it and lead them to the person they are looking for. (Source: Goose Creek Police via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips | April 1, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 11:07 AM

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police hope a unique sweatshirt will help them identify a person caught on camera trying to get inside vehicles.

The footage was recorded in the Stonehurst Subdivision and shows a person wearing what police call a “very distinctive sweatshirt.”

The sweatshirt is half black and half camouflage with the letters WGM on the hood.

Police also provided a photo of the same shirt available for sale from Amazon.com.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call the police department at 843-572-4300.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.