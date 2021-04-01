Internet access program opens applications for $30 million in grant funds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolinians in rural communities are one step closer to getting access to reliable internet services.
The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff today opened the vendor application component of the rural broadband grant program.
If chosen, companies will be awarded a portion of the $30 million available through the Rural Broadband Grant Program.
Each project will be prioritized based on areas with the most need, and the money can only be spent in eligible counties, which include large parts of Berkeley and Colleton counties.
The recent pandemic has shown how important internet access is for education, telehealth and other activities in our daily lives.
The application period closes May 14 and funding agreements will be announced in June.
The projects are expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2022.
