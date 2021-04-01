RiverDogs single-day tickets go on sale Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After 17 months without baseball in the Lowcountry, the RiverDogs are preparing to return to the field.
The team will welcome back fans on May 4 with limited capacity in the stadium.
“We’re always excited for opening day, but taking a year off was really an odd experience,” RiverDogs President Dave Echols said. “So the excitement and the hype from everyone in the front office is off the charts so we’re really excited about it. We can’t wait to open the gates.”
Tickets go on sale Thursday morning, and for the first time this year, all ticket sales will be completed online.
Echols said the team will sell about 2,300 tickets per game, representing fewer than half of the 5,000 seats in the stadium.
Echols said they have already sold about half of those available seats to season-ticket holders and through other bundle packages. That means there are only about 1,000 tickets to sell per game.
The limited capacity will allow for at least six feet or two to three seats between each group.
Masks will be required for at least the season opener and all games will be completely cashless.
Ticket sales for the RiverDogs’ season opener against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans go on sale beginning at 9 a.m.
