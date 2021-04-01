Trident Medical Center inpatient rehabilitation unit ranked in top 5% in U.S. for key quality indicators

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center has been recognized as among the top five percent for key patient quality of care indicators by Medicare.
This comes less than two years after the unit opened.
“From day one our commitment has been to provide our patients rehabilitative care that is among the nation’s best,” Dr. Douglas McGill, the unit’s medical director, said. “The recognition is a positive reflection on our team of physicians, therapists and clinicians. I’m very proud that their hard work has been recognized. But, most importantly, it’s a reflection on the personal care our patients receive every day.”
The data reviewed by Medicare showed Trident Medical Center’s in-patient rehabilitation unit excelled in change in mobility and change in self-care. Medicare reviewed more than 600 inpatient rehabilitation units in the U.S.
The unit’s director Patricia Simon, RN, says those categories are the core of their patients’ experience with the unit.
“Our goal is to create a plan of care that is achievable and specific for each patient’s needs,” Simon said.
A study by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that older patients spend an average of 95% of their hospital stays in bed or sitting in a chair, even if they are able to walk independently.
“Mobility and self-care are important components of every patients’ care plan,” McGill said. “They are patient specific goals. Our staff take immense pride in helping their patients achieve their goals to the degree that is within the reach of the patient.”
Trident Medical Center held a celebration event to recognize the unit’s national recognition and celebrate their second anniversary on Thursday.
Attending the event was 74-year-old Vincent Salzano, who spent three weeks in the unit after having his leg amputated. He learned to walk with a prosthesis on the unit.
“They made me feel like I was in a good place,” Salzano said. “Dr. McGill and the staff are excellent people.”
The hospital’s rehabilitation unit was part of a $34 million expansion of technology and acute care services. It opened in 2019.
“Prior to the opening of the new Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit patients were discharged from the hospital to another facility where they received their care,” McGill said. “This was disruptive to patients and their families. Now, when patients are discharged from Trident Medical Center they are readmitted and can move directly to the unit.”
Trident Medical Center says the rehabilitation unit features all private rooms and innovative rehabilitation technology that aids in helping patients meet their mobility and self-care goals.
“It’s safer for the patients and allows them to take advantage of our high quality rehabilitation services with an experienced rehabilitation nursing team, physical, speech and occupational therapists,” McGill said.
