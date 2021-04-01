Power restored for thousands on Folly Beach, James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy said power has been restored for most of the 3,400 Charleston County residents who woke up without electricity Thursday morning.
Power was restored at approximately 9 a.m. for customers on Folly Beach and James Island, Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said.
As of 9:30 a.m., crews remained on the scene making final repairs to underground facilities affecting about 40 customers, he said.
He said crews responded overnight to a broken pole on Folly Road just north of Sol Legare Road that appeared to be damaged from Wednesday night storms or a lightning strike.
Before 4:30 a.m., some 3,700 were offline, according to the utility’s outage map. The total dropped to 3,450 as crews worked to replace the pole.
The outage also affected traffic signals which prompted authorities to warn drivers to use caution.
