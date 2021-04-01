15-year-old reported missing in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department looking for a missing 15-year-old.
According to police, Azirus Williams was last seen leaving a family member’s home on Cloister Place on Sunday afternoon, March 28.
Williams is approximately 5′6″ and 160 pounds. He has black hair with short dreads on the top and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants.
Since Sunday, police say Azirus Williams had been using his cell phone to communicate with others but hasn’t been heard from since Tuesday night. According to police, he also has a medical condition.
Anyone who sees Williams or has any information on his location is asked to call 911.
