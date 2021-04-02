Authorities arrest suspect wanted for Walterboro murder

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted for a murder in Walterboro.
Officials with the Walterboro Police Department announced the arrest of Daquan A. Forrest. Forrest was arrested by officers with the police department along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SLED.
Forest’s arrest stems from an incident on the night of March 22 when officers responded to the Druid Hills Apartments on Beach Road for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim lying in the parking lot.
“Officers immediately began to render aid until Colleton County Fire Rescue arrived,” Walterboro police said. “The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.”
