Bucs unable to hold off late High Point rally in weekend opener

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern was unable to hold off a late High Point rally in the Big South weekend opener for both teams as the Buccaneers fell to the visiting Panthers at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark, 10-5.
The Bucs (7-11, 7-8 Big South) kept battling throughout the contest courtesy of a three-RBI performance from Connor Aldrich and strong start from R.J. Petit in the contest. Tyrell Brewer added a multi-hit game, while MJ Sasapan added an RBI in the loss.
The Panthers (9-12, 7-8 Big South) took advantage of a five-run ninth inning highlighted by a trio of bases-loaded walks to secure the opening win. Brady Pearre was 4-for-4 from the plate with a home run in support of Grey Lyttle (3-3) in the Panthers’ win.
Petit went the first six innings in the start for the Bucs with the sophomore right-hander scattering eight hits and allowing three runs (two earned), while striking out four. John Sendziak (0-1) suffered the loss in relief, while Bradyn Kail, Hunter McIntosh, and Sam Hunt also saw action on the mound in the contest.
Lyttle went six innings in the start for the Panthers in recording his third win of the season. He surrendered four hits and four runs while striking out six. Carter Sheppard (S,2) picked up his second save of the year after closing out the final three innings of the game.
How They Scored
- Brady Pearre connected on a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to put the Panthers ahead early in the contest.
- CSU battled back with a run in the bottom of the third inning as Dylan Stewart scored off a MJ Sasapan grounder to halve the HPU lead.
- The Bucs took their first lead of the contest in the bottom of the fourth as Connor Aldrich connected on a two-run single through the left side of the infield scoring Reid Hardwick and Andrew Bullock to put CSU ahead 3-1.
- The Panthers added runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game up with Joe Johnson singling in Ryan Russell in the fifth, while Russell brought in Blake Sutton in the sixth to tie the contest at 3-3.
- Aldrich again came through with a clutch hit in the bottom of the sixth as he connected on a RBI single up the middle scoring Houston Parker to put the Bucs ahead 4-3.
- HPU took advantage of a CSU error in the seventh with Johnson and Pearre coming around to score in the frame to go ahead 5-4.
- HPU added five runs in the ninth as the Panthers took advantage of four walks in the inning and a pair of bunt singles to go up 10-4 in the inning.
- Chase Gockel scored in a pinch-run appearance in the bottom of the ninth inning as he touched the plate following a wild pitch to cap the scoring.
News & Notes
- Dylan Stewart connected on his fifth extra-base hit of the season and third double of the year in the loss.
- R.J. Petit went at least six innings for the third consecutive weekend and fourth of the last five.
- Connor Aldrich posted his fifth multi-hit game and team-leading fifth multi-RBI game of the season on Thursday evening.
- Tyrell Brewer posted his team-leading eighth multi-hit game of the 2021 season on Thursday.
- Houston Parker ran his on-base streak to 13 consecutive games.
- Reid Hardwick ran his on-base streak to six consecutive games.
- Chase Gockel made his base-running debut and scored his first collegiate run.
Up Next
Charleston Southern and High Point close out the weekend series tomorrow afternoon with a doubleheader at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. The games will not be streamed on ESPN+, but live stats for both contests can be found on CSUSports.com.