Clean up process still underway on Savannah Highway nearly three years after oil leak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The clean-up process for an oil leak at a gas station is still underway nearly three years after it happened.
In August of 2018, officials from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said petroleum was found on Savannah Highway. The leak originated from the piping of an underground storage tank system at the Circle K gas station on the intersection of Highway 17 and 162.
Since then, Circle K Stores Inc. hired an environmental contractor to come up with a cleanup strategy to remediate petroleum contamination to levels that are safe for human health and the environment.
Some residents living near the gas station were surprised to know the cleaning effort was ongoing.
“I thought it was all taken care of and it looks like it’s continuous,” resident John Prioleau said. “No one came out and contacted the folks around the community, and I think that should have been done.”
Other residents say they have been working with SCDHEC and Circle K to keep up with information, but they worry the clean-up process is only a temporary fix.
Don Hesher is the president of the Jacobs Point Homeowners Association, a neighborhood across from the Circle K gas station.
“It’s not a priority, it doesn’t seem like it is. They are putting band aids on this stuff instead of going in full strength and getting things fixed,” Hesher said. " We’re having to clean our cars, well water, it’s just a matter of time that it gets into the water system.”
We reached out to DHEC to find out the latest information about clean-up efforts at the site.
Officials released the following statement.
Circle K Stores, Inc., is performing the actions at the site as outlined in its correction action plan. DHEC receives weekly updates from the contractor overseeing work at the site. This week they plan to complete injections in the median, and next week they will begin work on the north shoulder of Hwy. 17.
A report summarizing the work performed will be submitted to DHEC at completion and will be shared on the website, along with future reports. Please find additional information about this online here.
