Cougars Drop Series Opener to Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. --- James Madison scored seven runs in the opening three innings and stranded nine Cougars on the base paths en route to a 9-3 win over College of Charleston in the opening game of a weekend series in Colonial Athletic Association play on Friday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: James Madison 9, College of Charleston 3
Location: Harrisonburg, Va.
Records: Charleston (8-12, 4-3 CAA), James Madison (4-6, 1-0 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Dukes scored in each of the first four innings and held the Cougars to one run in that span to take an 8-1 lead into the fifth. Charleston countered with a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Tanner McCallister to trim the margin to 8-2 and capped the scoring with a run in the top of the ninth.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Harrison Hawkins continued his strong play with a 3-for-5 day and scored in the fifth after doubling to left.
NOTABLES
· Joseph Mershon saw his hitting streak snapped at eight games.
· Trotter Harlan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
· McCallister drove in two runs with a single and an RBI groundout.
· Michael Schultz struck out three and allowed one run in three innings of work in relief.
· William Privette fanned two in a perfect eighth inning.
· Cam Dean reached base three times with a single and two walks.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Dukes will meet in game two of the weekend series tomorrow evening at 5:00 p.m.