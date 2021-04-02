Dorchester County man facing 20 charges related to child porn investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 25-year-old Summerville man is facing 20 charges in connection with child sexual abuse material.
Anthony Nicolas Strollo, 25, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 18 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a release from Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest Tuesday.
Tips from the CyberTipline led them to Strollo, the release states.
Investigators said Strollo distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Each of the charges carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, Wilson’s office said.
