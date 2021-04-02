Google chooses Ladson company to be part of new mentoring program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Google is taking notice of a Lowcountry business. The tech giant chose a Ladson company to be part of a new mentoring program, designed to help startups around the nation grow their business.
This partnership all started because of a gallon of milk.
Marlon Brown is busy as he’s a working husband, father and grandfather. So it is not uncommon that he forgot his wife had asked him to pick up a gallon of milk one day after work.
But being a software engineer, his solution was anything but common.
“So, I get in the house and I say,’ You know what? I’m just going to write you an application to where you can attach the message you want to send me to the Walmart I’m going to pass on my way home and then when I pass the Walmart, then I’ll get the message,’” Brown said.
When Brown told his cousin Kendrick Pullen, who lives in Florida, about the app he had created the two formed a business partnership and Lifetagger was born.
“Now Lifetagger allows you to attach content into any signal your phone can detect,” Brown said. “Whether it’s wifi, geolocation, whether it’s beacons. We even do QR codes now so we’re about delivering content when and where it matters.”
The app also works by using sound.
“So Lifetagger can work like Shazam, we can listen to the room for a few seconds, tell what song is on, tell what movie’s playing, and so you can get content when you’re near an audio signal,” Brown said.
Their business pitch had already gained them some clients, but in looking for ways to grow their clientele, Pullen applied for the Google for Startups Founders Academy in January.
Just 50 companies from around the nation would be chosen to take part in the new mentoring program in March. Lifetagger is the only business from South Carolina.
“Me as the product guy, I’m a software engineer by trade so I write the code,” Brown said. “I’m getting enlightened about the sales and stuff. It’s an interesting journey.”
The six month program focuses on sales, marketing and funding and will wrap up in September.
Brown says one of the core values of Lifetagger is “try stuff.”
He says if you have an idea, don’t just let it be an idea, put it into action.
