Police arrest 3 in 2015 SC cold case involving teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/AP) - Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy six years ago in South Carolina.
Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson said Jayveon Deonte Sanders, Christopher Lewis Dendy, Jr., Tyleek Rayquan Johnson are charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. All three were arraigned and are being held with no bond. he said.
Cobey Smith, who lived in the Heritage Community Apartments on Clark Street, was shot to death at about 10 p.m. on March 25, 2015.
Thompson said witnesses told police that someone called out to Smith and he walked toward the voices behind 200 Clark Street.
Investigators said Smith was shot and killed on the Sliding Rock Creek trail in Greenville, just a stone’s throw away from where he lived in Nicholtown.
Smith’s mother and brother found his body.
A motive has not been determined. Police Lt. Tim Conroy says the men knew of the victim, but investigators said there was no previous relationship with him.
Smith’s mother, Betty, attended the news conference and held her head with emotion as Thompson and the investigators answered reporter questions.
“There’s no greater feeling than to go to a victim’s loved ones and tell them…that they can finally get a little more closure to the case,” Conroy said.
Thompson was joined by other detectives and officers involved in the case, as well as members of the department’s cold case review team.
“The one thing that solved this case was persistence,” Conroy said. “It shouldn’t go unnoticed that the officers, many of the officers standing behind you, were the ones responding that night. They were actually in the area and heard the shots go off.”
Thompson said the team currently has 16 cold cases that investigators are looking into and asking the public for any information to help solve them.
