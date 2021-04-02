Record lows possible to start our Easter weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - April is starting out with unseasonably cold, and possible record breaking, temperatures. Get ready for cold night tonight with freezing conditions possible inland. Overnight lows will drop to near freezing inland with upper 30s at the beaches. Patchy frost is possible too. Make sure you cover up your plants tonight!
We expect a sunny weekend with warming temperatures through Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday with low 70s on Sunday. Next week we’ll see temperatures climb to 80 degrees by Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Clear and Cold. Low 34. Record Low 33.
SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65.
EASTER: Sunny Sky. High 72.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.
