Students march in Berkeley Co. to voice concerns over racial inequalities

Berkeley High School (BHS) and Berkeley County School District (BCSD) leaders recognize the seriousness of the concerns that have been expressed recently by students, former students, parents, guardians, and community members about experiences with racism. School leaders and district officials, in conjunction with the BCSD Chief Diversity Officer, are dedicated to working collaboratively with the stakeholder groups to address these concerns and help all students understand that some behaviors are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any aspect of the educational environment. We are working strategically to gather information from all stakeholders, especially BHS students and staff, for the development and implementation of strategies to address these concerns moving forward.

Statement from Berkeley County School District