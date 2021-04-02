Students march in Berkeley Co. to voice concerns over racial inequalities

By Nick Reagan | April 2, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 4:45 PM

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Students, parents and activists gathered outside Berkeley High School today to bring attention to what they say are racial disparities in the school district.

Around 50 people - most of them are students - marched from the district administration building to Berkeley High School chanting things like, “black students matter”.

The demonstration was sparked by a racially insensitive image posted on social media by a pair of students last month. However, organizers say this isn’t about the students, but rather the system that enables behavior like that. They say this is about the school district and perceived racial disparities.

One of the ways they think the district could get on the right track would be to have a class on race and sensitivity. Berkeley High senior Deyonna Wilson wants to see action taken.

“They need to get in their minds that black lives matter. Our feelings matter. Our students matter. Our excellence matters and all the excellence that we bring to this school matters,” Wilson said. “I want them to know that consequences are real and they should take action, instead of just sitting back.”

The school district responded to a request for comment by saying they are working to address the perceived disparities.

Berkeley High School (BHS) and Berkeley County School District (BCSD) leaders recognize the seriousness of the concerns that have been expressed recently by students, former students, parents, guardians, and community members about experiences with racism. School leaders and district officials, in conjunction with the BCSD Chief Diversity Officer, are dedicated to working collaboratively with the stakeholder groups to address these concerns and help all students understand that some behaviors are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any aspect of the educational environment. We are working strategically to gather information from all stakeholders, especially BHS students and staff, for the development and implementation of strategies to address these concerns moving forward.
Statement from Berkeley County School District

