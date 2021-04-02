Students march in Berkeley Co. to voice concerns over racial inequalities

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Students, parents and activists gathered outside Berkeley High School today to bring attention to what they say are racial disparities in the school district.
Around 50 people - most of them are students - marched from the district administration building to Berkeley High School chanting things like, “black students matter”.
The demonstration was sparked by a racially insensitive image posted on social media by a pair of students last month. However, organizers say this isn’t about the students, but rather the system that enables behavior like that. They say this is about the school district and perceived racial disparities.
One of the ways they think the district could get on the right track would be to have a class on race and sensitivity. Berkeley High senior Deyonna Wilson wants to see action taken.
“They need to get in their minds that black lives matter. Our feelings matter. Our students matter. Our excellence matters and all the excellence that we bring to this school matters,” Wilson said. “I want them to know that consequences are real and they should take action, instead of just sitting back.”
The school district responded to a request for comment by saying they are working to address the perceived disparities.
