Vigil held for teen found dead inside Fairfield County home

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - A community is in mourning as they say goodbye to 18-year-old Charlie Cason III.
“It’s my baby, why would someone want to kill my baby, he wouldn’t hurt a flea,” Amber Mullen, Cason’s mother, said.
Cason was found dead inside his home last week, according to the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.
“My son’s back door was kicked in, he was shot in his bed multiple times,” Mullen said.
Amber, an Atlanta native, said she isn’t going home until her son’s killer is brought to justice.
“I’m not your average mother, I would die for my children, I have four other children, and as a mother, you should never have to bury your son,” she added.
Friends, family, and neighbors gathered to remember Cason who they say had big dreams, loved dogs, and promised his dad he would stay out of trouble.
“He was a quiet kid, he just laughed he had a beautiful smile, he had a big heart,” said Mullen. “He was just like a normal teenager you know.”
WIS reached out to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the case but they were unable to give any new information. The investigation is ongoing.
