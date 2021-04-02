Volvo Car Open kicks off Saturday with changes

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Volvo Car Open tennis tournament returns Saturday after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.
But this year, the tournament will feel different for players. No tickets were sold for the tournament and no fans will be allowed to attend.
The Tennis Channel will air all main draw matches.
The player field includes 56 women’s tennis players from 21 different countries. It will showcase some of the world’s top players including World Number one Ashleigh Barty, seven-time Grand Slam Champion Venus Williams and 2019 Volvo Car Open Champion Madison Keys.
The Volvo Car Open will run through next weekend. Charleston Tennis will then host an additional women’s tennis association tournament next week called the Charleston 250 with 32 players. Many of the Charleston 250 players are playing in the Volvo Car Open. The Charleston 250 will continue through April 18.
Tournament Director Bob Moran said this provides players with a consistent and stable environment to compete instead of traveling around.
He also said they look forward to getting back to normal in 2022 with a newly renovated stadium.
Moran said the new Volvo Car Stadium, which is under a lease from the city of Charleston, will be a world-class facility.
The renovated stadium will have more of a bowl shape as the corners of the stands will be enclosed.
Plans also include new premium hospitality suites, an increased number of permanent bathrooms and a boardwalk under the stadium’s Grand Oaks for events. Plans also call for a permanent canopy for additional theater shows and concerts.
The new “Stage House” will have player locker rooms and physical therapy and exercise space. A new VIP club level will overlook center court.
Charleston Tennis LLC plans to have the new stadium complete in time for the 2022 Volvo Car Open.
