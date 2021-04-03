Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old Greensboro boy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert for a 1-year-old Greensboro boy believed to have been abducted has been canceled.
Greensboro Police reported Josea Andre Petty missing early Saturday morning.
State officials say they do not know the identities of the two men believed to have abducted him.
Details regarding the cancellation of the alert have not yet been released. This is a developing story.
If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Greensboro Police at 336-373-2223 or call 911.
